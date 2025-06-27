Hip-Hop Legend Redman Heads Back to UK for ‘Muddy Waters Too’ Tour After 10-Year Break

After a decade away, Redman is set to return to the UK with four shows this August. His first stop is Glasgow's O2 Academy on August 12.

Moving south, he'll storm Manchester's O2 Ritz, then shake Bristol's O2 Academy. The run ends at Crystal Palace Bowl's South Facing Festival, where he'll share the stage with Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Chali 2na, and Shortee Blitz.

Fresh off his ninth studio album, Muddy Waters Too, released in December last year, the 55-year-old breaks his ten-year music silence. This release builds upon where his 1996 classic, Muddy Waters, left off. The prequel, Muddy Waters, was a hip-hop staple in the '90s.

Glasgow show tickets start at £38.65. All shows are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. According to Bristol World, "Redman is an award-winning hugely acclaimed rap legend, who is regarded as one of the most dynamic, creative, and flat-out entertaining MCs of his era. He has not played live in the UK for over a decade, so these dates will be unmissable with the rap god set to wow his British fans."

Born Reggie Noble, he began his music career with EPMD's Hit Squad, which later evolved into Def Squad. His Def Jam Records stint birthed three groundbreaking albums: Whut?: Thee Album (1992), Dare iz a Darkside (1994), and Muddy Waters (1996).

He then formed a duo with Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man, where they worked their magic on their Blackout and Blackout 2 albums in 1999 and 2009. Two Grammy nods came his way— one for his collab with Christina Aguilera on "Dirrty" and another for De La Soul's "Oooh."

Before his latest drop, he put out hit projects like Doc's Da Name 2000 and Malpractice. His last UK appearance was with Method Man in 2016.

His mic skills drew collaborations with giants like Tupac and Mary J Blige, and you can see his screen presence shone in films like How High with Method Man. He's even crossed genres, working with artists like Pink and The Offspring.