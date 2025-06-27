LEGO Comerica Park Gets Major Upgrade After Tigers’ 50th Win

Need another reason to love LEGOLAND®? LEGOLAND® loves the Detroit Tigers!

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan is celebrating the Detroit Tigers' incredible start to the 2025 season!

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

When the Tigers reached 50 wins, becoming the first team in Major League Baseball to achieve this iconic milestone this year, it sparked the attention of LEGO's MINILAND.

LEGOLAND® Love The Tigers

Master Model Builder Clint Parry unveiled an eye-catching "1ST TO 50" banner on the mini Comerica Park replica. It is now complete with a roaring tiger sculpture on top of the stadium.

While speaking with WNEM, Clint Parry explained his inspiration behind this new build:

"The Motor City's sports resurgence has everyone fired up. Celebrating this exciting milestone for our baseball team was a great way to kick off the summer."

Parry also pointed out that the mini ballpark is more than static. Fans can step up to an interactive pinball-style baseball game, swinging for singles, doubles, and more, just like the real deal.

LEGOLAND®

This exhibit isn't just a one-off celebration! MINILAND is an epic undertaking, built with over a million bricks and 5,000 labor hours by a team of 15 LEGO experts. This seems to be the perfect day for a LEGO lover.

Besides Comerica Park, it features miniature versions of Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, and the iconic Spirit of Detroit. It perfectly captures the essence of Detroit, from its skyline and landmarks.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 09: Fans watch the seventh inning between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Tigers themselves have been on fire, rolling to an 11-4 win over the Athletics to reach that golden 50-30 record, according to Yahoo Sports. At this pace, the Tigers can have their 100-win season since 1984.

Between the team's dominance this season and LEGO's clever tribute in Auburn Hills, Detroit's baseball fans have double reason to cheer. Swing through LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan and see the display in person!