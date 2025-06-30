Michigan’s Getting Loud During The Legal Fireworks Window

Michigan is about to be louder than normal because the state's legal fireworks window is officially open.

If you're unfamiliar with Michigan's fireworks window, it's time to get educated. In 2018, Michigan made some big changes to how it dealt with fireworks. One of the biggest changes focused on when and where people could let off fireworks. Other changes expanded what kind of fireworks Michiganders could buy in the state.

When Is Michigan's Legal Fireworks Window?

There are specific periods in time that Michigan has designated as Fireworks Windows. Some of the windows might surprise you, but the most obvious is around the Fourth of July. The current window runs from June 29th through July 4th at 11:45 pm. The full list of Fireworks Window from LARA is listed below.

December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1.

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

Legal Fireworks & Where You Can Light Them

You can find a list of the legal fireworks in Michigan here, and yes, that list has expanded greatly since we were kids. The days of black snakes, sparklers, and smoke bombs are over. While the types of fireworks you can light has increased in Michigan, the places you can light them is fairly limited. Below are the guidelines for where you can light your fireworks in Michigan from LARA.

a person shall not ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks on public property, school property, church property, or the property of another person without that organization's or person's express permission to use those fireworks on those premises.