ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “ELECTRIC 50s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to the Morning Rollout, July21-25, for your chance…

dwarner
Electric 50s

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to the Morning Rollout, July21-25, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket. $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
dwarnerWriter
Related Stories
Ruben Studdard
ContestsWin Tickets to Ruben Studdard’s Tribute to Luther Vandross – July 30 at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board!Ben Perez
Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul
ContestsWin Tickets to see Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Pine Knob!John Kimbrough
CoComelon Live
ContestsWin a 4-Pack of Tickets to CoComelon: Sing-Along LIVE at the Fox Theatre!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect