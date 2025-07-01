Michigan Lottery: $5 “ELECTRIC 50s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

Listen to the Morning Rollout, July21-25, for your chance to call in and win.

You could win 10 - $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket. $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!