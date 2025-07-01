RAYE Captivates Glastonbury Crowd, Sparks Calls to Headline Over Rod Stewart

RAYE's performance at the Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage on Saturday swept the crowd off its feet, sparking calls for the headlining spot at the festival, which British rock singer Rod Stewart had won.

The 27-year-old R&B singer-songwriter delivered a mind-blowing hour-long set that featured hit singles like "Oscar Winning Tears", 'Ice Cream Man," and "Escapism." She also debuted her new track, "I Know You're Hurting," which fit right into her soul-stirring performance.

By the end of it, fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to show their support for RAYE. Many believed she should have headlined the British festival instead of Rod Stewart, who played the Legends Slot.

"RAYE should have been headlining tonight. #Glastonbury," one fan posted.

"Oh wow! Raye was phenomenal. The band were tight, her vocal was astounding, as were her backing singers. Absolute perfection. What a talent. She should've been the headline act," said another user, sharing her admiration for the singer.

Stewart performed later in the day, but still had his fair share of supporters. Renowned British journalist Piers Morgan applauded the legendary rock star on X.

"Now THAT'S what I call a legendary Gladstonbury legend slot performance. Congrats ⁦@rodstewart⁩ — you absolutely crushed it. Brilliant songs, brilliant band/singers, brilliant guests, it was all brilliant. And ya still sexy at 80!” Morgan posted.