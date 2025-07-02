Help The Michigan State Police Cruiser Win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

The Michigan State Police have transitioned into "Pageant Parents" as the iconic MSP cruiser is up for "Best Looking Cruiser."

The Best Looking Cruiser contest is running now through July 11th. You can see each state's submission for Best Looking Cruiser, and vote for your favorite here. The MSP submission features the 2024 Dodge Durango set in front of the mighty Mackinac Bridge. While there are some unique and classic-looking cruisers to choose from, the MSP cruiser is the clear favorite.

This is the 12th year for the Best Looking Cruiser contest, and last year the MSP cruiser came in 9th overall. That's respectable, but let's be honest we're not going to be happy until the MSP cruiser is the best in the country.

If for some reason the MSP cruiser is not picked for the top spot, they still have a chance to get some shine. The top 13 entries will be featured in the 2026 “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers” wall calendar. The first-place winner earns the cover spot. The calendar also serves as a fundraiser for the AAST Foundation, which provides scholarships to state trooper's family members. Calendars will be available for purchase beginning in October at StateTroopers.org.

If you follow MSP on Facebook you can get voting updates. The most recent update was not the news anyone in Michigan was hoping to hear, considering it has to do with us being behind Ohio.