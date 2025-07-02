Royal Oak Taco Festival to Offer Family Fun, Food From July 3-6

Downtown Royal Oak will celebrate Independence Day weekend with the Royal Oak Taco Festival July 3-6.

The event will feature family entertainment with live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, special guest appearances, and plenty of tacos for sampling. Musical performances will feature local bands and DJs. Additional elements include street artists, taco-eating competitions, many free activities, and plenty of tacos and tequila.

According to Local 4 News Detroit, this year's festival will showcase 50 taco vendors and food trucks offering a range of options from traditional tacos to innovative culinary fusions. Attendees can also enjoy fresh steak, fish, vegetarian dishes, barbecue, deep-fried desserts, and refreshing shaved ice.

Local 4 News Detroit reported that participating taco establishments will include the following:

Azteca

Cousins Maine Lobster

Dos Locos Burritos

Galindo's

Mezcal

Real Taco Express

The Taco Cartel

Xav's Jammin Caribbean

If you truly have a craving for tacos, you can take part in a taco-eating contest, presented by Condado Tacos Royal Oak. Participants must eat three tacos as quickly as possible without drinking water. Those who eat all three tacos completely, leaving no lettuce or cheese behind, will receive vouchers for food trucks at the festival and two VIP tickets to Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats 2025 concerts for the evening of their choosing.

Advance tickets for the Royal Oak Taco Fest are available. Pre-purchased tickets are $8 each, but a family pack of four is available at $6 per ticket. During the week of the event, individual tickets will be $10. Tickets are $12 at the gate.