Win tickets to Kidz Bop Live ” Certified Bop Tour” at Pine Knob July 24th!

Ben Perez
Kidz Bop Live

105.1 The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show!

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, and Live Nation announce brand-new KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP TourThe ultimate pop concert for kids is back for 2025, kicking off on June 14 in Stamford, CT before hitting 60+ more cities, including a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Thursday, July 24 at 6 p.m. The tour is sponsored by Spin Master’s fantasy adventure series, Unicorn Academy, streaming now on Netflix.

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits, “sung by kids for kids.” Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

To purchase tickets, click here!

Register below for a chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Wednesday July 2, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday July 20, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday July 21, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here:  Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce

Ben PerezWriter
