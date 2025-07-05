ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 5

July 5 is a memorable date for many hip-hop and R&B fans. In 1973, R&B singer Joe was born on this day. His debut album, Everything, was released in 1993 and peaked at No. 105 on…

Bianca Barratt
Machine Gun Kelly attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party wearing a black and red jacket
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

July 5 is a memorable date for many hip-hop and R&B fans. In 1973, R&B singer Joe was born on this day. His debut album, Everything, was released in 1993 and peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single “I'm In Luv” reached No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The Columbus-born crooner achieved international acclaim with his third album, My Name Is Joe, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.  

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 5 is associated with several chart-topping singles and albums that are as influential as they were when they came out, including:

  • 2005: Kanye West released “Gold Digger” as the second single from his second album, Late Registration. The pop rap track, which features singer Jamie Foxx, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became West's second No. 1 single on the chart. It also reached No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
  • 2019: Record label Dreamville dropped its third compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. Featuring appearances by T.I., DaBaby, Ski Mask the Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Vince Staples, and more, it debuted atop the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 
  • 2019: Machine Gun Kelly dropped his fourth album, Hotel Diablo. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 

Cultural Milestones

Several landmark events in the music industry occurred on July 5, such as:

  • 1965: The founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy Jr., appeared on the popular panel game show To Tell The Truth. His identity revelation was followed by a riveting performance by the influential R&B girl group The Supremes. 
  • 1986: R&B and pop superstar Janet Jackson's third album, Control, topped the Billboard 200 chart 20 weeks after its release and remained on the chart for over two years. It became Jackson's first No. 1 album in the U.S. and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 5 has also witnessed numerous low moments in the hip-hop and R&B world, including:

  • 2001: R&B singer Ernie K-Doe died of liver and kidney failure at the age of 65. The flamboyant crooner is best remembered for his 1961 smash hit “Mother-In-Law,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 
  • 2020: Jay Gunz, a U.S.-based Ghanaian rapper, was fatally shot outside his home in The Bronx, New York. The 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper was killed alongside his friend Eno (also known as Edubb), a 27-year-old rapper from Nigeria. 

July 5 has witnessed Kanye West's "Gold Digger" released and Janet Jackson topped the Billboard 200 chart with Control. This day will forever be etched into the memories of hip-hop and R&B fans worldwide.

Janet JacksonKanye WestMachine Gun Kelly
Bianca BarrattWriter
Related Stories
Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicPost Malone’s Tour Support Selection Strategy: Genre-Blending Opening ActsKarandeep (KD) Arora
Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
MusicThe Evolution of Storytelling in Hip-Hop: From Grandmaster Flash to Kendrick LamarAmanda Bloom
Usher performs on stage at The O2 Arena on April 05, 2025 in London, England.
MusicUsher’s Chart History: Analyzing His No. 1 Singles and Their Reign at the TopMegan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect