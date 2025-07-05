This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 5

July 5 is a memorable date for many hip-hop and R&B fans. In 1973, R&B singer Joe was born on this day. His debut album, Everything, was released in 1993 and peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single “I'm In Luv” reached No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The Columbus-born crooner achieved international acclaim with his third album, My Name Is Joe, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.