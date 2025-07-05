This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 5
July 5 is a memorable date for many hip-hop and R&B fans. In 1973, R&B singer Joe was born on this day. His debut album, Everything, was released in 1993 and peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single “I'm In Luv” reached No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The Columbus-born crooner achieved international acclaim with his third album, My Name Is Joe, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
July 5 is associated with several chart-topping singles and albums that are as influential as they were when they came out, including:
- 2005: Kanye West released “Gold Digger” as the second single from his second album, Late Registration. The pop rap track, which features singer Jamie Foxx, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became West's second No. 1 single on the chart. It also reached No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2019: Record label Dreamville dropped its third compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III. Featuring appearances by T.I., DaBaby, Ski Mask the Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Vince Staples, and more, it debuted atop the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2019: Machine Gun Kelly dropped his fourth album, Hotel Diablo. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several landmark events in the music industry occurred on July 5, such as:
- 1965: The founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy Jr., appeared on the popular panel game show To Tell The Truth. His identity revelation was followed by a riveting performance by the influential R&B girl group The Supremes.
- 1986: R&B and pop superstar Janet Jackson's third album, Control, topped the Billboard 200 chart 20 weeks after its release and remained on the chart for over two years. It became Jackson's first No. 1 album in the U.S. and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
Industry Changes and Challenges
July 5 has also witnessed numerous low moments in the hip-hop and R&B world, including:
- 2001: R&B singer Ernie K-Doe died of liver and kidney failure at the age of 65. The flamboyant crooner is best remembered for his 1961 smash hit “Mother-In-Law,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
- 2020: Jay Gunz, a U.S.-based Ghanaian rapper, was fatally shot outside his home in The Bronx, New York. The 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper was killed alongside his friend Eno (also known as Edubb), a 27-year-old rapper from Nigeria.
July 5 has witnessed Kanye West's "Gold Digger" released and Janet Jackson topped the Billboard 200 chart with Control. This day will forever be etched into the memories of hip-hop and R&B fans worldwide.