Beasley Small Business Grant Program

Beasley Media Group recognizes that small businesses are one of the most vital parts of our economy.

To celebrate Black Owned Business Month, Beasley Media Group and Michigan Economic Development Corporation will be awarding a total of $100,000 (ten $10,000 grants) in advertising to local business owners.

105.1 The BOUNCE has 3 grants available, and your business could be awarded a 105.1 The BOUNCE advertising package valued at $10,000!

SUPPORTED BY:

Michigan Economic Development Corporation
Apply below for your chance to gain a Small Business Advertising Grant valued at $10,000! Up to 3 businesses will be selected to receive this grant which includes a 105.1 The BOUNCE advertising package valued at $10,000!

To be considered, just submit a 300 word essay about your business and tell us how it has a positive effect on the community.

REQUIREMENTS FOR ELIGIBILITY:

• Annual revenue less than $5 million in fiscal year 2024

• Incorporated and active as a business for a minimum of two (2) years

• May not be a business that is a religious institution, in the adult entertainment industry, a government entity, a school, a political affiliation, CBD-related or marijuana-related business.

Click here for contest rules

