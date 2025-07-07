Eastern Michigan University Esports Hosting Youth Summer Camp

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 07: Ryan ‘Nexus’ Kaplan of Fisher College and Rodrigo ‘Arkdee’ Arce of Michigan State University compete in a Super Smash Bros Ultimate match during the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup at Esports Stadium Arlington on May 07, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Eastern Michigan University's Esports team is giving middle schoolers around Michigan the chance to get plugged in with the team.

This is the first year for the EMU Esports team's youth camp, marking the start of a series of community events. The overall goal of the camp and upcoming events is to bring more kids into the Esports world. Even though the team has been thriving at EMU, the world of Esports is still not as much in the mainstream as many people feel it should be.

The five-day camp, scheduled for July 14-18, will involve hands-on activities that combine gaming with skills like teamwork and communication. The program will be led by EMU's Esports student-athletes, aiming to introduce gaming education to the next generation.

Future sessions are planned to include competitive gaming and content creation for high school students, with a focus on creating a positive and collaborative learning environment. The camp is part of EMU's efforts to showcase the potential of esports as a structured and valuable discipline for students.