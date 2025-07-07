Master P Announces Retirement from Music, Final Show at Essence Festival

After decades of shaping the sound and culture of hip-hop, Master P has announced his retirement from both recording and performing music. His final live show will take place this weekend, July 6, at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“My last show has to be with Essence. It has to be big. A celebration,” he told People.

The influential rapper, entrepreneur, and founder of No Limit Records is turning his attention to a new mission: basketball. Earlier this year, he was named head coach and president of basketball operations at the University of New Orleans.

“It’s a blessing now to be able to transition into doing something that’s bigger than me,” Master P said. “Being a servant is my most important job.”

While his impact on music is undeniable, the decision to walk away wasn’t easy.

“That chapter closed itself with maturing and growing up and not being afraid to grow,” he shared.

He added that the current state of hip-hop, often focused on negativity, helped him realize it was time to move forward.

“It was a hard decision,” he admitted, “but I feel like this is the next phase of my life. There is a lot of negative stuff going on in hip-hop and people don’t want to talk about the positive things. They say when you know better, you do better. That’s the phase I’m on. I’m fine with growing up.”

Master P has long had a passion for sports and now plans to use his leadership role to support and uplift young athletes.

“This is fun for me, like what I was made to do,” he said. “I love these kids. And I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because people don’t understand the level of basketball and experience and education I have in coaching. I want to bring the whole city up.”

At his introductory press conference in February, he spoke about how much this opportunity means to him:

“We’ve come a long way. Growing up in New Orleans, when I was a kid, I looked at the University of New Orleans basketball program as probably one of the best in the country. Every kid wanted to come to the Lakefront Arena and be a part of this.”

“I’m just so appreciative and blessed that God has given me this opportunity … to rebuild this program. We gonna change this. This is our culture, this is our team and this is our family. We want to give that family love out here to the city to bring the people back where it should be at.”