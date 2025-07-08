WNBA Returns to Detroit. Expansion Franchise to Debut in 2029

Professional women's basketball is making its return to Detroit.

The WNBA announced on Monday, June 30, that Detroit will receive a WNBA expansion team in 2029. This team, which has not been named, will continue the city's WNBA tradition begun by the Detroit Shock, which won three championships as one of the WNBA's original expansion franchises from 1999 to 2008.

In January, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, supported by several high-profile investors, submitted the formal bid for Detroit to receive the new franchise.

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA,” said Gores, who will serve as controlling owner of the new Detroit franchise, in a statement to the Detroit Free Press. “Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. ... I'm excited about what we can accomplish together to advance women's professional sports and inspire a new generation of fans.”

According to a Detroit Free Press source familiar with the deal, Detroit's new WNBA team owners paid a $250 million expansion fee. This price tag is consistent with findings from a Sportico report that noted every WNBA team has gone up more than 100% in value this year compared to 2024.

The Free Press confirmed that the incoming WNBA team will have a new practice facility and headquarters, slated for construction at the former Uniroyal site on the Detroit riverfront, west of the Belle Isle bridge. The new facility will also serve as a youth sports academy and multisport complex with basketball and volleyball courts, football and soccer fields, and more.