Future’s Best Albums: Definitive Ranking of His Solo Career

Every musical genre has its trailblazers — the ones who dared to be different and ultimately changed the entire culture. If you follow the hip-hop scene, you're likely familiar with iconic stars such as Tupac Shakur (also known as 2Pac), The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Kanye West. However, there's another one that you may have overlooked, an artist whose influence is evident in the musical styles of many up-and-coming rappers. If you've ever heard a rap or trap song where the artist mumbles their lyrics with a heavily auto-tuned voice, you should know that it was Future who started this trend.

While other rappers, including Lil Wayne and T-Pain, were doing similar things before Future, his early music laid the groundwork for legions of imitators. His work includes nine solo albums, which are ranked below from worst to best based on factors such as innovation, influence, popularity, and critical acclaim.

Quick Snapshot of Future's Prolific Career

Before diving into Future's solo album rankings, it may be helpful to know who he is and where he came from. Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn was born in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia. He made a name for himself on the local scene before being discovered by Atlanta rapper Rocco, who helped him get his first major record deal.

After getting some traction with mixtapes, such as True Story and Dirty Sprite, he released his first full album, Pluto, in 2012. While it wasn't an instant hit, Pluto proved to be a great foundation for his subsequent rise and is cited as a major influence by many young rappers. Eight other studio albums followed, making Future an iconic figure in 2010s hip-hop. He has no fewer than 217 charted songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the third-most of all time. The only artists with more are Taylor Swift and Drake.

Future's Best Albums: The Complete Ranking

Here's a subjective list of Future's albums, ranked from worst to best.

9. Honest (2014)

Honest is not a bad album by any means, and being ranked the worst out of all of Future's albums is a testament to his greatness. Released on April 22, 2014, it features a star-studded lineup that includes Drake, André 3000, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne. It's a slight departure from the rest of his work, as it tends to be more melodic and emotional. Despite being an ambitious project, it lacked a cohesive musical identity and slightly underperformed commercially.

8. EVOL (2016)

Future's 2016 EVOL album, which is love spelled backwards. Sandwiched between his 2015 release, Dirty Sprite 2 — dubbed DS2 — and 2017's Hndrxx, EVOL has an overall middle-of-the-road vibe and feel. This is exactly how critics viewed it, with some praising its atmosphere and intensity, while others deemed it monotonous and uninspiring. It performed well commercially, debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and earning Double Platinum status.

7. High Off Life (2020)

Originally named Life Is Good, Future's eighth studio album received its final name as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the initial title was deemed inappropriate for those times. Like EVOL before it, High Off Life received mixed reviews, with most critics signaling its inconsistency. Its 21 tracks vary from legendary to instantly forgettable, but that didn't stop it from becoming a commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with 153,000 album-equivalent units.

6. Future (2017)

If you're into Future's trap form, this album may rank higher on your list. It includes the iconic "Mask Off" single and went on to reach nine times Platinum certification. The self-titled album showcases a more personal side, with Future providing a glimpse into his core persona. However, it may seem bloated, with its 17 tracks varying in quality and style.

5. Pluto (2012)

Pluto marked a pivotal moment in Future's career and hip-hop in general. His groundbreaking debut studio album remains the blueprint for many young rappers seeking to establish their name. It also performed well commercially, given Future's relatively low profile at the time, debuting at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with 41,000 first-week sales. While raw and unpolished compared to later albums, Pluto was definitely a sign of what was to come.

4. The Wizrd (2019)

The Wizrd saw Future approach a more experimental and psychedelic sound without totally abandoning his classic trap vibes. Like most of his albums, it quickly reached the top of the Billboard 200, showcasing Future's status as one of the top names in hip-hop and music in general. Critics also loved it, mainly due to its consistency and the way it oscillated between in-your-face rap anthems and soulful introspective cuts.

3. I Never Liked You (2022)

The fact that Future's latest album ranks No. 3 on this list is a sign that he's far from being a spent force in the industry. It also demonstrates his desire not to stand still as an artist, as it has a more melodic feel and arguably more emotionally mature lyrics compared to previous works. I Never Liked You was both a commercial and critical success, allowing Future to silence those who wondered whether his peak had passed.

2. DS2 (2015)

DS2 can be seen as the album that transformed Future from a promising rapper to a musical and cultural phenomenon. It ranks as No. 1 on many of his fans' lists and is commonly regarded as his masterpiece. It's also widely considered one of the best albums of 2015, regardless of genre. Despite exploring different moods and themes, the album is impressively coherent, ticking all the boxes of a modern hip-hop classic.

1. Hndrxx (2017)

Released only one week after the self-titled Future album, Hndrxx is seen by many fans and critics as Future's ultimate masterpiece. It showcases the rapper's full range of emotions and artistic styles, transitioning from raw hip-hop lyrics to softer, more introspective ones. It also highlights his vocal versatility, with some tracks venturing deep into R&B territory. Its depth and versatility make it the ideal entry point if you're yet to explore Future's music.