Cleveland Hip-Hop Group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Named to Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will join the stars on Hollywood's famous sidewalk in 2026. The announcement came as part of a list naming 34 new additions to the Walk of Fame.

Standing out as the sole rap act in this year's picks, the Cleveland natives made their name mixing quick-fire verses with melodic singing. Their spot on the Walk marks another win for the GRAMMY-winning artists. They announced the big win on their Instagram excitedly.

The five artists — Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish, and Flesh-n-Bone — will have their names listed alongside notable figures like Miley Cyrus and Shaquille O'Neal. Back in 1997, they grabbed a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

This news hits just as they prepare for a big show. They're teaming up with Three 6 Mafia for the Thuggish Ruggish Mafia Tour. Starting August 21 in Arkansas, they'll hit 23 cities, including St. Louis, Nashville, and Houston, before wrapping up in Concord, California, on October 4.

Their music speaks for itself. With several platinum records under their belt, hits like "1st of tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads" changed the game. Their city showed love, too — there's now a "Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way" at a Cleveland street corner since 2023.

According to Cleveland.com, "Cleveland dedicated the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and E. 99th Street to be named the 'Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way' in the group's honor...Krayzie Bone is also spearheading a community redevelopment project in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood," highlighting their contributions to society.

After getting picked, stars have two years to set up their spot. It takes cash — each star needs to pay a sponsorship fee for installation and maintenance. The committee selects winners based on their achievements in the entertainment industry, how they help others, and how long they've been working.

The 2026 group covers six areas: Motion Pictures, Television, Music, Live Theater, Sports Entertainment, and Motion Pictures (International).