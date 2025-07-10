Vernors Announces Limited Time Boston Cooler Release

Vernors is hoping to bring some relief to the summer heat with a limited-time release of a Michigan staple, the Boston Cooler.

If you've never had a Boston Cooler then you should put down your phone or computer right now and go get one . . . I'll wait. For everyone else, you know that there really isn't a better summer drink in Michigan than the Boston Cooler. The official description of a Boston Cooler comes is below;

This unique seasonal beverage blends Vernors’ signature sweet and slightly zesty ginger flavor with smooth vanilla creaminess to capture the essence of Michigan’s iconic Boston Cooler float.

Vernors was started in Detroit around 160 years ago, and has been a Michigan staple ever since. The idea to add ice cream to Vernors came shortly after the drink was created in the late 1800's.