Vernors Announces Limited Time Boston Cooler Release
Vernors is hoping to bring some relief to the summer heat with a limited-time release of a Michigan staple, the Boston Cooler. If you’ve never had a Boston Cooler then…
Vernors is hoping to bring some relief to the summer heat with a limited-time release of a Michigan staple, the Boston Cooler.
If you've never had a Boston Cooler then you should put down your phone or computer right now and go get one . . . I'll wait. For everyone else, you know that there really isn't a better summer drink in Michigan than the Boston Cooler. The official description of a Boston Cooler comes is below;
This unique seasonal beverage blends Vernors’ signature sweet and slightly zesty ginger flavor with smooth vanilla creaminess to capture the essence of Michigan’s iconic Boston Cooler float.
Vernors was started in Detroit around 160 years ago, and has been a Michigan staple ever since. The idea to add ice cream to Vernors came shortly after the drink was created in the late 1800's.
The new flavor combines the sweet and spicy ginger taste of Vernors with creamy vanilla to recreate the classic Michigan drink. Consumers can enjoy the Boston Cooler by pouring it over vanilla ice cream for an authentic float experience. The limited-edition flavor will be available in Michigan and Toledo, OH from July to September in various bottle sizes. Keurig Dr Pepper is introducing this new flavor to cater to the growing demand for beverage variety among consumers.