Interactive Map Offers Lifeline For Detroit’s Homeless

Clay Church / Lisha B

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 29: 40-year-old homeless person Eileen Lucchetti originally from Franklin Park, Illinois currently living in a homeless shelter, solicits donations, employment and/or food along an expressway off-ramp September 29, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a recently released U.S. Census Bureau report, the nation’s official poverty rate rose from 11.7 percent in 2001 to 12.1 percent in 2002. The official measure also states the Midwest was the only region to have an increase in its poverty rate between 2001 and 2002, from 9.4 percent to 10.3 percent. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The new 'Detroit: Needs Management Map' is an interactive lifeline to resources for the homeless population in Detroit.

Detroit is in the middle of an affordable housing crisis that has put a larger part of the population at risk of becoming homeless. The conditions have led to a rise in homelessness in Detroit of almost 20% last year. The stress of being homeless is a lot to deal with, and often leads to a downward spiral for the individual. There are resources in place to help, but too often they get lost in the stress of not having secured housing.

Detroit's homeless population is on the rise, with a 16% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year. A one-night count conducted by the city and local nonprofits found over 1,700 homeless individuals in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. To help those in need, a "Detroit: Needs Management Map" has been created to compile resources like food, shelter, medical care, employment support, and more for homeless individuals in the city.

The map was developed by Wayne State Master of Social Work student Cass Tretyak, who serves as an outreach coordinator for Community & Home Supports. This organization aids homeless populations in the area. Check out the map below, and please take a moment to share with anyone you know that needs it.

DetroitHomeless
Clay ChurchWriter
