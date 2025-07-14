Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launched Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion sure knows how to cause a stir. The rapper just hard-launched her current flame, and her recent poolside pic is a three-point shot to the top of most viral pictures during the weekend. Why might you ask? Because behind her is Klay Thompson chilling in the background, getting some Vitamin D like he’s not photobombing Stallion’s photo.

“The Hot Girl Summer” singer’s move wasn’t subtle; it was a hard launch. Thompson followed suit and posted his own carousel, sealing the deal like he had just hit a buzzer-beater.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson: What Went Down

Last week, Stallion posted a carousel of her in an itty-bitty bikini poolside. But eagle-eyed fans saw a man chilling in a lounge chair behind her in two of the photos. Her comment section was flooded with fans asking/confirming it was Thompson casually chilling.

During the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks player posted on his Instagram a series of photos of himself vacationing. In one of the photos, he was seen seemingly kissing a woman with curly hair, and in another, a photo of them holding hands. The woman’s nails are the same as those of Stallion in her own posts. They don’t seem to be hiding it; they just don’t want to confirm or deny.

Before Thompson, Stallion was involved with the Chicago Bulls’ Torrey Craig, per Page Six. (Clearly, she has a thing for basketball players.) Thompson dated actress Laura Harrier (she played Liz, Peter Parker’s love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming, before we found out Zendaya’s MJ is Mary Jane) from 2018 to early 2020.

The Internet Reacts

Stallion’s fans flooded Thompson’s Instagram post asking him to treat the rapper right. One fan wrote, “Be good to my girl! We’ve been through a lot!” Another commented, “Treat her right, she deserves it.”