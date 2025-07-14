ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launched Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion sure knows how to cause a stir. The rapper just hard-launched her current flame, and her recent poolside pic is a three-point shot to the top of most viral pictures during the…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a silver gown with a fur coat
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion sure knows how to cause a stir. The rapper just hard-launched her current flame, and her recent poolside pic is a three-point shot to the top of most viral pictures during the weekend. Why might you ask? Because behind her is Klay Thompson chilling in the background, getting some Vitamin D like he’s not photobombing Stallion’s photo.   

“The Hot Girl Summer” singer’s move wasn’t subtle; it was a hard launch. Thompson followed suit and posted his own carousel, sealing the deal like he had just hit a buzzer-beater.  

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson: What Went Down  

Last week, Stallion posted a carousel of her in an itty-bitty bikini poolside. But eagle-eyed fans saw a man chilling in a lounge chair behind her in two of the photos. Her comment section was flooded with fans asking/confirming it was Thompson casually chilling.   

During the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks player posted on his Instagram a series of photos of himself vacationing. In one of the photos, he was seen seemingly kissing a woman with curly hair, and in another, a photo of them holding hands. The woman’s nails are the same as those of Stallion in her own posts. They don’t seem to be hiding it; they just don’t want to confirm or deny.  

Before Thompson, Stallion was involved with the Chicago Bulls’ Torrey Craig, per Page Six. (Clearly, she has a thing for basketball players.) Thompson dated actress Laura Harrier (she played Liz, Peter Parker’s love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming, before we found out Zendaya’s MJ is Mary Jane) from 2018 to early 2020.  

The Internet Reacts  

Stallion’s fans flooded Thompson’s Instagram post asking him to treat the rapper right. One fan wrote, “Be good to my girl! We’ve been through a lot!” Another commented, “Treat her right, she deserves it.”   

Thompson, who signed with the Mavericks last year, after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, put him in Stallion’s home state of Texas, making one social media user’s comment: “Went to Texas and got a Texan,” hilarious. 

Klay ThompsonMegan Thee Stallion
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing an all red ensemble
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 15Bianca Barratt
Hip-hop artist Prince Po of Organized Konfusion of performs on stage during the 2009 All Points West Music &amp; Arts Festival at Liberty State Park on July 31, 2009 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
MusicBeyond Billboard’s Top 50 Rap Groups: The Most Influential Hip-Hop Collectives You Never Heard on the ChartsDan Teodorescu
A split image of rapper Drake accepting Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards on the left and Lil Wayne performing onstage during the 2025 BET Awards on the right.
MusicThe Evolution of Drake and Lil Wayne’s Musical Chemistry Over the YearsHeather C. Hudak
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect