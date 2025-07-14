This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 14

July 14 has set the scene for noteworthy events that have shaped the hip-hop and R&B genres. Tiny Harris, member of R&B group Xscape and rapper T.I.'s wife, and Taboo, an American hip-hop star and member of Black Eyed Peas, commemorate their birthdays on this date. Let's explore more facts about this day in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists have reached notable milestones in their careers on July 14.

1992: Too Short dropped his seventh studio album Shorty the Pimp. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart in August and sold 82,000 copies in the first week. In September 1992, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded the collection a Gold certification.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 14 has seen several hip-hop stars perform around the world.

2001: The Essential Festival in London began on this day, featuring artists such as Ice-T. The New Jersey native is known for his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, one of the longest-running TV series. Ice-T has also hosted several programs, including Ice-T's Rap School.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several tragic events unfolded on July 14 and broke the hearts of many hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts.

1990: Hip-hop dancer Troy “Trouble T-Roy” Dixon was on tour with Heavy D & The Boyz in Indianapolis when he accidentally fell from about two stories while horsing around. Unfortunately, he died the following day on July 15.

