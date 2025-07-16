Coast Guard Helicopter Rescues Man From Lake Huron After Sailboat Overturns

A swift rescue by Coast Guard air crews saved a man's life in Lake Huron. The dramatic events unfolded near Port Huron, Michigan, on July 13, when a small sailboat capsized.

At 5:30 p.m., Air Station Detroit got the call. A voice from the upturned boat told them someone was in the water, Lt. Christian Toscano explained, according to ClickOnDetroit.

The search team caught sight of him near Lexington. There in the waves, the 52-year-old man waved his arms wildly for help. Without delay, a rescue swimmer plunged from the aircraft into the churning water below.

In minutes, the crew hauled both men to safety inside the helicopter. The wet and shaken boater confirmed he was the one they'd been searching for.

At Saint Clair County Airport, medical staff stood ready. They rushed him by ambulance to the hospital, where he stayed in stable condition.

"This is what we train for, and we are glad we got to bring the survivor home safely," Toscano said.

The cause of the 16-foot boat's flip remains unknown. Questions remain about whether crews retrieved the vessel.