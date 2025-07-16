Detroit Blight Busters Gets $1M State Grant To Clean up Northwest Area

A house in the Highland Park neighborhood of Detroit that has been damaged by arson is gratually falling in on itself with pressure from the elements.

Michigan officials awarded $1 million to Detroit Blight Busters, funding cleanup work in the Old Redford section of Northwest Detroit. The project will put local youth to work fixing neglected areas.

"The goal will be to remove all of the negative energy from our communities. So, in that space, we can make something positive happen," said John George, Founder of Detroit Blight Busters.

Work crews have started clearing debris and cutting back wild growth near empty lots. State funding and youth employment make this effort stand out from the Blight Busters' past cleanup initiatives. Their workers tackle everything from trash pickup to tree removal.

The group's founder stressed the need for clean streets where kids grow up. "There are families that live here. And they have children that live here. We cannot allow them to live in and around filth," George said.

Deputy District Manager Steele Hughes praised the state's choice to back grassroots efforts. "It shows the state needs to invest in small nonprofits in communities, our CVI groups. People that are integrated into the community know the needs of the neighborhoods better than us."

City officials ask people to report problem spots through the Improve Detroit app. This helps track where workers need to focus their efforts.

After four decades of community service, this cash boost lets the Blight Busters tackle bigger jobs while training young workers.