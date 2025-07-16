Michigan Gives Out $3.8m To Upgrade Public Boating Facilities Across State

Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources distributed $3.8 million to fix up public boat access in 11 areas. The funds target dock fixes, marina work, and basic upgrades.

Harbor View Marina in Ludington snagged the top grant at $1.5 million for new docks on Pere Marquette Lake. On Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore matched their $750,000 grant with $2.365 million in city cash.

"Michigan is home to great boating and fantastic freshwater recreation opportunities," said Kristen Kosick, parks and recreation division chief for the DNR, per the Manchester Mirror.

Money went to spots in Alger, Baraga, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Huron, Mackinac, Macomb, Mason, and Sanilac. In Benzie County, Frankfort got $50,000 to check their Municipal Marina docks and evaluate whether future repairs will be needed.

"This grant is going to help us come up with a better plan on how we want to address that," said Joshua Mills, superintendent of Frankfort.

Boat fees and gas taxes fill the Waterways Grant Program. Cities must match half the grant money they get. Since 1949, the program has built up harbors and boat launches across the state.

The state now runs 1,200 boat launches, 19 harbors, and backs 63 local spots on the Great Lakes. Groups wanting grants must apply by April 1, 2026.

New Baltimore plans fixes to walls, piers, and boat spots. Parks boss Adam Abraham thinks better facilities will draw more folks to water spots and shops.