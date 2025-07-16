Red Run Golf Club Set to Host 125th Women’s Western Amateur Championship in 2025

ERIN, WISCONSIN – MAY 29: Farah O’Keefe of the United States plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 29, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Michigan's Red Run Golf Club will welcome the 125th Women's Western Amateur Championship from July 14 to 19, 2025. Since 1901, this competition has stood as one of amateur golf's most enduring tests.

The field caps at 120 competitors for this grueling six-day event. Thirty-two ladies will advance after two rounds of stroke play. These survivors then battle through match play, culminating in an 18-hole final showdown.

The winner claims a decade of automatic entry to future tournaments, plus a coveted spot in the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur later in the year. Entry standards are strict—players must prove their skill with a handicap index of 3.4 or lower.

Built in 1914, Red Run's challenging layout winds through mature trees to raised putting surfaces. Willie Park Jr.'s design has tested the best, hosting state titles and U.S. Golf Association qualifiers since its early days.

The trophy list shines with stars, including LPGA icons Nancy Lopez, Cristie Kerr, and Stacy Lewis who all previously claimed wins at Red Run Golf Club. Farah O'Keefe took the crown in 2024, following Jasmine Koo's 2023 triumph.

This event's impact runs deep in women's golf. Its alumni have racked up stunning achievements: over 340 LPGA wins, 135 major titles, and 60 spots on Solheim Cup teams.

The schedule packs action into six intense days, including stroke play yesterday and today. Match play kicks off July 17 with two rounds. Quarter and semi-finals unfold July 18, leading to the championship clash July 19.