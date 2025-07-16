ContestsEvents
Wyandotte Gets $1.258m To Update Downtown Sidewalks and Boost Safety

Kristina Perez

Looking out over the pier at one of the Great Lakes

The city of Wyandotte secured $1.258 million from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments to fix downtown paths and streets. City Hall hosts the check presentation this Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Most funds target the "walk safe downtown" project, with $796,294 from SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives Program. This links to both the Iron Belle Trail and the Great Lakes Way systems.

Amy O'Leary from SEMCOG plans to meet local and state officials at the event. Workers will fix broken paths and add safety features where people often walk.

Each year, TAP gives out $10 million to fix local streets and paths. Staff pick which places need help most, focusing on spots that connect to other walking areas.

The money is split between two main tasks. First, making streets safer with better lights, signs, and crossings. Second, fixing water problems that flood streets and hurt water quality. Some paths stretch long while others cut quick routes through busy spots.

The Review Committee wants projects that match these goals:

  • Fill in the gaps between existing paths
  • Upgrade safety on current paths
  • Create more walking options in high-traffic areas
  • Make it easier to reach downtown locations and services
  • Address street water problems

New project requests can come in for work between 2026 and 2029. Each plan must show clear ways to protect people who walk or bike.

The cash helps add useful items like bike stands and path lights. These changes should make walking downtown feel natural and safe.

By picking this project, SEMCOG shows it wants to connect different parts of town. When done, more people can walk safely to shops and offices in Wyandotte's center.

Wyandotte
Kristina PerezWriter
