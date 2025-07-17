The Perfect Summertime Popsicle
Cool off with a DIY Faygo Super Pop Popsicle! Craving a sweet summer treat? Try this:
In partnership with
Faygo
- Pour Faygo Super Pop (chilled!) into popsicle molds
- Add slices of cherry or strawberry for an extra fruity punch
- Freeze overnight
- Pop ‘em out and enjoy a fizzy, fun, nostalgic snack
- Perfect for backyard hangs, pool days, or just because
- Grab your Faygo Super Pop and make summer POP with Faygo, the one true POP