The Perfect Summertime Popsicle

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

Cool off with a DIY Faygo Super Pop Popsicle! Craving a sweet summer treat? Try this:

  • Pour Faygo Super Pop (chilled!) into popsicle molds
  • Add slices of cherry or strawberry for an extra fruity punch
  • Freeze overnight
  • Pop ‘em out and enjoy a fizzy, fun, nostalgic snack
  • Perfect for backyard hangs, pool days, or just because
  • Grab your Faygo Super Pop and make summer POP with Faygo, the one true POP
faygo
Alex CauthrenEditor
