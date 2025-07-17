Macomb County Animal Care Needs Help Amid Staffing Shortage

Staffing shortages at the Macomb County Animal Care are causing problems, so the shelter is asking you for help.

There are two different ways that you are able to help animal care with their current staffing shortages. The first way is to adopt one of their available animals. The fewer animals to care for means that there is less strain on the current staff. If you're not able to adopt an animal right now, you can help by applying to work with Macomb County Animal Care here.

The open positions in animal care are just a few of the available job opportunities with Macomb County. They posted about their current employment opportunities on their Facebook page.

County Executive Mark Hackel encourages the public to adopt or apply to join their team. Hackel emphasizes the importance of providing care and adoption opportunities for the animals. The shelter is looking to hire additional officers and is open to contracting with other communities for assistance. Those interested in working for Macomb County Animal Control can find job postings on their website.

If you'd like more information about other job opportunities with Macomb County, you can get a preview from the following Facebook post.