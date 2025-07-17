New Coffee Shop Switches ‘On” For The Downtown Detroit Community

When it comes to good eats, the Motor City is a top-tier destination! Detroit's morning routine is about to get a lot more exciting.

Located in the old WWJ AM radio station at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd, A.M. Buzz, the city's newest breakfast and coffee one-stop shop, hosted its grand opening on Monday, July 7th.

AM Buzz Detroit

With signature espresso drinks, $5 breakfast sandwiches, acai bowls, floats, grab-n-go lunches, and more, A.M. Buzz is making its presence known in the downtown Detroit area. Whether you want to eat inside, grab it to-go from their walk-up window, or get it delivered through Doordash or Grubhub, the Lafayette location is perfect for the downtown commuters and the masses!

Coffee Shop For The Community

Christopher Kouza, the co-owner of A.M. Buzz, shared how "energized" he is for this new endeavor. "A.M. Buzz isn't just about great coffee, it's about energizing the community." The fun doesn't stop after breakfast at A.M. Buzz. "From our $5 brekkie deals to the 'Coffee to Cocktails' happy hour and weekly appreciation days, we've built this cafe to give back to the people who power Detroit."

Weekly Appreciation Days

Mondays - Rocket Mortgage Employees

Tuesdays - First Responders

Wednesdays - Educators & Students

Thursdays - Local Government Employees (City, Clerks, County)

Fridays - Volunteers & Nonprofit Workers

This is more than your new favorite coffee shop. This is space for all to start their mornings off the right way, according to co-owner Joseph Caradonna. "We wanted to create more than a coffee shop; we wanted a space that gives people a reason to look forward to their morning. We're excited to offer convenience and great menu options, providing something for every kind of hustle and every kind of buzz."

AM Buzz Detroit

Morning Buzz to Happy Hour Pick Me Up

If mornings aren't your speed, A.M. Buzz is also taking over your full Thursday. Every Thursday, the A.M. Buzz team joins Cibo Detroit and Cielo Detroit Rooftop to offer an all-day downtown Happy Hour because it's 5 o'clock somewhere.

A.M. Buzz (6 AM - 2 PM): $1 Drip Coffee + Free Flavor Shot + Free Cookie

Cibo Detroit (4 PM - 10 PM): $8 Signature Cocktails, $4 Beers & Happy Hour Bites

Cielo Rooftop (4 PM - 11 PM): $8 Cocktails, rotating drink specials, small plates, and live entertainment