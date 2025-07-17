Tyler, The Creator Kicks Off MSG Show in New York with Massive 30-Song Performance

At Madison Square Garden (MSG) on July 14, Tyler, The Creator unleashed a thunderous 30-song set. The show marked his first of six stops near New York on the Chromakopia Tour.

He started strong with nine fresh tracks from his latest work. The stage burst with life — containers stacked high, fire shooting skyward, and mist swirling through the air.

His performance moved between three distinct spaces: the main platform packed with effects, a floating bridge above the crowd, and a cozy corner set up like a living room.

During "Judge Judy," he paid tribute to music giants Sly Stone, Roberta Flack, and Roy Ayers. The crowd went wild when he jumped into his part from Clipse's "P.O.V." as Pusha T watched from the seats.

Want to catch the next shows? Tickets start at $93, with the best spots going for $173. The run includes two nights each at MSG, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, and Newark's Prudential Center this July.

Each night starts with sets by Lil Yachty and Paris Texas joining him as special guests. The shows support Tyler's eighth studio album, Chromakopia, which hit stores in October 2024.

The stage popped with CHROMAKOPIA containers, while sparks flew and flames shot up. Screens cast everything in warm sepia light, with fog rolling through the space. According to the New York Post, "it wouldn't be a Tyler tour without a striking visual element."

He mixed new hits with old favorites. The night flowed from fresh tracks like "St. Chroma," "Rah Tah Tah," and "Noid" to classics such as "Yonkers" and "Who Dat Boy."

Stereogum also raved in their concert review: "the music was lush and expansive, the lyrics soulful and contemplative, the visuals highly stimulating... we've come a long way from 'Kill people, burn sh*t, f**k school."

After wrapping up the New York shows, he'll head north to Montreal and Toronto, then west to Chicago. The tour ends with big festival spots at Lollapalooza, Hinterland, Osheaga, and Outside Lands in August.