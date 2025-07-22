Drake Teases Central Cee Song After Landing at No. 2 on Billboard Behind Alex Warren

Drake's "What Did I Miss" sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Alex Warren's "Ordinary" keeps its grip on the top spot for a sixth straight week.

"Suppressor on the 1 spot. I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another. Rule changes and all," Drake posted, as seen on an Instagram story.

Through an Instagram page (@frozenmomentsllc), many believe to be his finsta," the Canadian star shared bits of an upcoming track with UK artist Central Cee. The music mixes dance beats and island rhythms in fresh ways.

This mysterious Instagram account follows just one person — Warren. This isn't surprising since the "Nokia" singer is known to troll other artists, and the "Ordinary" singer has been on his hit list for taking the coveted top Billboard spot.

Another hint proving it's Drake is that the account shares its name with the firm that runs Drake's music business. A quick look at the video shows Ableton software at work, pointing to real studio time.

According to HotNewHipHop, the anticipated track featuring Central Cee "has more of a dance feel to it, sounding like some of the other Caribbean-inspired music from his back catalog."

Fans first heard this new music when Drake hit the stage at Wireless Festival 2025. The night turned electric as Central Cee joined him under the lights.

With the Billboard charts showing Warren is still on top, this peek at new music seems well-timed. While fans wait for Drake's next album, ICEMAN, no one knows the drop date.