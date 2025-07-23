ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

12-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Donates Lego Sets to Detroit Hospital That Saved His Life

At just 12 years old, Hudson Brown is giving back in a big way through his family’s heartfelt initiative, the “Hudsy Strong” Lego Drive.

Lisha B

While I may not be a part of this family, having the same last name as them warms my heart. Warning: You may need tissues nearby, as this is a wholesome and tear-jerking read.

At just 12 years old, Hudson Brown is already making a powerful impact in the lives of young patients at Henry Ford St. John Children's Hospital, the very same place where he once fought his own battle with cancer. Now a survivor, Hudson is giving back in a big way through his family's heartfelt initiative, the "Hudsy Strong" Lego Drive.

lego harry potter hogwarts express setPhoto by the LEGO Store from Amazon

This year, the Brown family was able to deliver 385 LEGO sets to the hospital. This marks the largest donation since they started their annual drive five years ago. The idea for the project came from Hudson's own experience. Diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor at only 5 years old, Hudson endured months of intensive radiation and chemotherapy with his family by his side.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Henry Ford Health (@henryfordhealth)

For children like Hudson going through similar treatments, a new LEGO set can mean more than just a distraction. It can offer a creative way to escape, while also providing a sense of normalcy and even therapeutic benefits. Doctors observed that building the toy blocks helped Hudson maintain and improve his fine motor skills and cognitive function, which was a vital part of his recovery.

Hudson's LEGO Legacy

Since 2021, the Hudsy Strong LEGO Drive has steadily grown in size, reach, and impact. That first year, the Brown family donated 192 sets, which is a feat in itself. Each year since, they've broken their own record, driven by the memory of how meaningful the small acts of kindness can be when facing a long hospital stay.

The Browns are committed to spreading that same joy and comfort to others. They hope to top their donations again next year, continuing their mission to bring smiles and healing to kids in need. Hudson's journey is not only a testament to resilience and strength but also a powerful reminder for us all that small gestures can make a big difference.

Cancer SurvivorDetroitHenry Ford St. John Children's HospitalHudson BrownHudsy Strong LEGO DriveLEGO Drive
Lisha BCo-Host The Morning Bounce
Related Stories
The Michigan Panthers Have Played Their Last Game In Detroit
Local NewsThe Michigan Panthers Have Played Their Last Game In DetroitClay Church
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates on the podium with second placed Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida's team and third placed Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin of Team Katusha Alpecin after winning the Vuelta a Espana cycling race
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 23Michael Garaventa
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on against the Washington Mystics during game three of the WNBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 22Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect