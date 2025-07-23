The Michigan Panthers Have Played Their Last Game In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 14: A detailed view of a Michigan Panthers helmet is seen during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images for UFL)

Michigan football fans will have one less team to root for in 2026 now that the UFL has announced that the Michigan Panthers are leaving Detroit.

The Michigan Panthers have not officially announced the move, but multiple sources are confirming that the Panthers are part of a four-team group that will be relocating for the 2026 season.

According to James Larsen of PFNewsroom, the UFL is relocating its teams from Michigan, Houston, Birmingham, and Memphis to new markets in Florida (likely Orlando), Boise, Columbus, and Kentucky (Louisville/Lexington). Larsen also confirmed online that the league is going to announce more big changes this summer.

The reaction from fans in Detroit has been genuine sadness to see the team go, but cynics have not missed the chance to point out another failed spring football attempt. The thing I don't understand is that the Panthers are good! They've made the playoffs in recent years and they've produced legitimate NFL stars! Jake Bates started kicking for the Panthers and is now one of the best kickers in the NFL for the Lions.

Why Are The Michigan Panthers Moving?

With no official statement from the Panthers or the UFL, it's impossible to say for certain right now, but all the reports suggest that it comes down to one thing: money. UFL insiders speculated that changes would be coming to the league based on poor attendance. Most did not think that Detroit would be among the changes though considering Detroit is one of the only UFL franchises that grew attendance last year.