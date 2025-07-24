Fairs & Festivals: 5+ Metro Detroit Events This Weekend

We are back with another Weekend Concierge. The final weekend of July is jam-packed with events galore throughout Metro Detroit.

Need something to do, whether it is a solo date or a family or friend day out, here are a few events you should check out.

Detroit City FC Black Star Weekend

To spotlight soccer across Detroit, the professional soccer team will host the fifth annual Black Star Weekend. It is a free two-day event to bring awareness to the sport of soccer for Black communities, from Friday, July 25, through Saturday, July 26.

Detroit City FC Detroit City FC Black Star Weekend 2025

Partnered with Black Star Soccer, a national initiative focused on promoting Black representation in the sport and the Urban Football League, a Detroit-born street soccer group, this is a weekend jam-packed with fun.

On Friday, the fun begins with an all-ages street soccer tournament at the Commons. Followed by a teen and adult three-on-three tournament, there will be clinics through the weekend, and you can register for the events at the Detroit FC website.

The Sterling Fest Arts & Music Fair is happening all weekend from Thursday, July 24th, through Sunday, July 26th.

With a combination of live music, art, and activities for all ages, Sterling Fest will also have food trucks, plus the classic carnival foods like fresh lemonade, delicious fudge, hot kettle corn, grilled hot dogs, roasted almonds and more. There will be rides, games and carnival food as well. Plus if you are in town for opening night, you will get to see a drone show.

For the first time ever, this free and family-friendly event will feature a dynamic lineup of live DJs, cultural performances, and interactive activities.

Detroit Chinatown Block Party

It is all designed to educate and engage attendees about the legacy and future of Detroit’s Chinatown. You will feast on delicious food vendors, play family-friendly games, and see all the opportunities to learn more about the ongoing vision for the neighborhood.

Pride Royal Oak 2025

While June has come and gone, celebrating Pride is year-round!

Pride Royal Oak Pride Royal Oak 2025

With over 75 vendors & nonprofits, LGBTQ+ resources, local businesses, artisans, and community organizations, Pride Royal Oak 2025 is celebrating in a major way!

Besides the food truck, kids' zone, and more, there will be special guests appearing at the Pride Festival:

Ginger Minj (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10)

Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9)

Baddie Brooks (2025 Miss Trans Michigan, multi-faceted musician)

Ben Sharkey (Metro Detroit's Contemporary Crooner)

Bell Bastien (The Voice Season 15, formerly OneUpDuo)

Alise King (R&B Soul Artist)

52nd Annual Arab & Chaldean Festival

One of Metro Detroit’s well-known summer traditions is back! The Arab & Chaldean Festival is returning to Hart Plaza on July 26 and 27.

This free event will celebrate over five decades of culture, food, music, and community, with live entertainment, a cultural gallery, fashion shows, family-friendly kids’ activities, and of course, Middle Eastern food.

Vendors from across the region will serve dishes like shawarma, falafel, and more. Buy your tickets through their website.

More Community Events in Metro Detroit

Concerts/Shows In Metro Detroit

Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels @ Little Caesars Arena July 26th at 6PM (Doors: 5PM)

