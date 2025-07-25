ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

DJ Quik Opens Up About Dr. Dre’s Legacy While Wanting Fair Recognition in Hip-Hop

A fan’s social media post sparked fresh talk about DJ Quik’s mark on West Coast hip-hop. “Finally. Someone had the balls to say it:” Quik wrote back to a fan…

Queen Quadri
A split image of DJ Quik performing onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on the left and Dr. Dre speaking onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on the right.
Aaron J. Thornton/Stringer via Getty Images / Paras Griffin/Stringer via Getty Images

A fan's social media post sparked fresh talk about DJ Quik's mark on West Coast hip-hop. "Finally. Someone had the balls to say it:" Quik wrote back to a fan who stated, "DJ Quik is actually who everyone thinks Dr. Dre is."

His skills shine through on major hits. The drum patterns and claps in 50 Cent's "In Da Club" came from his mind. When Dr. Dre and 2Pac joined forces on "California Love," Quik's touch shaped the hook that stuck in listeners' minds.

Speaking out in 2022, Quik shared his thoughts about not being as highly regarded as his big brother. "I know it's early. But I deserve to be where Dre is. I don't think it's fair, but I understand why. I've never had a machine behind me that always hurt my friends more than it did me. My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say 'Do your music like you want to. Just be DJ Quik! People love that sh*t!," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by Vibe.

Yet his words for Dr. Dre stay warm. "I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other," Quik said with clear feeling.

The 1990s saw both men shape the sound of West Coast rap. Dr. Dre shot up through N.W.A., then built Aftermath Records into a powerhouse with stars like Eminem and 50 Cent. Meanwhile, Quik put out gems like Safe + Sound (1995), Quik Is The Name (1991), and Way 2 Fonky (1992).

His take on success stays grounded. "There is no automatic winning lottery ticket for everyone. Periodt. On this planet, you get what you get. But it's what you do with what you have been given to work with that makes you a star," he expressed, offering his wise take to young artists chasing fame and stardom.

Working behind the scenes brings its own joy to Quik. "I know I'll never be as popular as I need to be, but I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn't get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage," he added.

DJ QuikDr. Dre
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicGRAMMY Winner Lauryn Hill Headlines South Africa’s DStv Delicious Festival This SeptemberQueen Quadri
2 Chainz speaks at the Entertainment Showcase for "2 Chainz &amp; Omar Epps present: Red Clay" during the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music2 Chainz Drops Red Clay Short Film Trailer Featuring Big-Name ArtistsQueen Quadri
Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSinger Ciara’s Eight-Year-Old Daughter Does Album Interview With Billboard Before ‘CiCi’ DropsQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect