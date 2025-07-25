Win tickets to An Intimate Night with GIVĒON!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of soul, emotion, and smooth vocals — GIVĒON: Dear Beloved The Tour is coming to The Fox Theatre on October 23rd, and 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be there.

With his signature baritone voice and vulnerable lyrics, GIVĒON has quickly become one of the most compelling voices in modern R&B. From the breakout hit “Heartbreak Anniversary” to his collaborations with Drake and Justin Bieber, GIVĒON’s music is heartfelt, raw, and beautifully real.

Now you can experience it all live.

We're giving away tickets to one of the most anticipated shows of the fall. Whether you're bringing someone special or sharing the moment with a fellow fan, this concert promises an evening of connection, introspection, and the kind of music that lingers long after the lights go down.

Here’s what’s waiting for the winner:

A pair of tickets to GIVĒON’s Dear Beloved tour at The Fox Theatre

An emotional, intimate live performance in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues

Songs that speak to love, heartbreak, and everything in between

A night you’ll be talking about long after the final encore

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t wait — this show will sell out.

There’s something about GIVĒON’s voice that hits different in person. The stage lights, the live instrumentation, the energy in the room — it all adds up to an experience that words can’t fully describe. You just have to feel it.

Register To Win Below for your chance to catch this rising R&B star in a setting made for unforgettable memories.