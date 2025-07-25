Win tickets to An Intimate Night with GIVĒON!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of soul, emotion, and smooth vocals — GIVĒON: Dear Beloved The Tour is coming to The Fox Theatre on October 23rd, and 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be there.
With his signature baritone voice and vulnerable lyrics, GIVĒON has quickly become one of the most compelling voices in modern R&B. From the breakout hit “Heartbreak Anniversary” to his collaborations with Drake and Justin Bieber, GIVĒON’s music is heartfelt, raw, and beautifully real.
Now you can experience it all live.
We're giving away tickets to one of the most anticipated shows of the fall. Whether you're bringing someone special or sharing the moment with a fellow fan, this concert promises an evening of connection, introspection, and the kind of music that lingers long after the lights go down.
Here’s what’s waiting for the winner:
- A pair of tickets to GIVĒON’s Dear Beloved tour at The Fox Theatre
- An emotional, intimate live performance in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues
- Songs that speak to love, heartbreak, and everything in between
- A night you’ll be talking about long after the final encore
Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Don’t wait — this show will sell out.
There’s something about GIVĒON’s voice that hits different in person. The stage lights, the live instrumentation, the energy in the room — it all adds up to an experience that words can’t fully describe. You just have to feel it.
Register To Win Below for your chance to catch this rising R&B star in a setting made for unforgettable memories.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday July 25, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday October 17, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday October 20, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce