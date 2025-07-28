Get Inked for a Cause: Donate School Supplies at Motown Tattoo’s Back-to-School Event

I love it when my local hotspots give back to the community. As summer winds down and the back-to-school buzz begins, Motown Tattoo Company is stepping up to make a difference for students in Metro Detroit. This event reflects the spirit of Detroit perfectly: bold, artistic, and full of heart.

On Sunday, August 3rd, from 12 PM to 8 PM, Motown Tattoo Company will host its Back-to-School Drive at its Gratiot Avenue location (15146 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI). This community-driven event is an opportunity to give back and receive a little ink in return.

Back-to-School with a Purpose

The goal? To ensure local youth are equipped with the essentials to start the school year feeling confident and prepared. The tattoo shop is encouraging the entire community to drop off new school supplies, such as backpacks, hygiene products, notebooks, pencils, markers, and more.

As you drop off your school supplies, in a creative twist, anyone who donates will be rewarded with either a discounted tattoo on the day of the event or a tattoo gift certificate valid for one year. All you need to do is bring proof of your donation. It's a way to make giving back a little more memorable, and a lot more stylish.

"This is more than ink," organizers emphasize. "It's about community, creativity, and making sure every kid has what they need to succeed."

If you are looking to donate in bulk or want to get more involved, you can reach out to them via Instagram at @motowntattoocompany or contact Bree directly at @artsyqueer, who is helping coordinate this year's efforts.

Whether you are swinging by with a box of crayons or contributing hygiene products for teens, your support matters. Mark your calendars for August 3rd, pull up to Motown Tattoo Company, and be part of a cause that combines art with action.