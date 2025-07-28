Michigan Spot Named One of the Best to Vacation in the U.S.

While summer is the prime time to vacation, there's nothing wrong with traveling during the offseason. In fact, booking a vacation when most people are working usually makes for cheaper hotel and airfare costs and having some added space wherever you're traveling. But, no matter the season, you don't have to hop on an airplane to find a great vacation, because there are plenty of great vacation hotspots right in the state. Now, one major travel source has released its tally of the best vacation spots in the country, and one of them is in our state.

Michigan's Best Spot to Vacation

AAA has released a roster of the best vacation places in the U.S. "From white sand beaches and mountainous regions to big cities, there is a diversity of top travel destinations for travelers of all preferences, "they state in the piece, which highlights family-friendly vacations and summer options. "Whether you are looking for an adventurous experience, a relaxing getaway at the beach or a cultural immersion, you don't have to leave the country to find some of the best places to go on vacation in the U.S."

For Michigan, they deem Traverse City one of the best summer vacation places in the U.S. "Situated along Lake Michigan, Traverse City is known for its scenic lakeshores where you can spend your days taking in the views from the sandy beach or partaking in watersports," AAA notes. "Spend your afternoons at one of the award-winning vineyards in the area where you can taste test delicious wines." Taking a trip to Traverse City is truly always fun, even though it's a trek from Detroit. What's your favorite summer spot? Reach out to me and let me know.