Nelly’s Bringing the Party to Pine Knob — Win Your Way In!

Get ready to turn up the heat this summer when Nelly hits the stage for the "Where The Party At Tour" — coming to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 9th!

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be there live for a night packed with throwback energy, chart-topping hits, and nonstop party vibes. From “Hot in Herre” and “Ride Wit Me” to “E.I.” and “Country Grammar,” Nelly’s catalog is the soundtrack to some of the best moments in hip hop and R&B — and now it’s coming to life on stage.

This is more than just a concert — it’s a full-on summer party under the stars with thousands of fans who know every word. Pine Knob is the perfect setting to dance, reminisce, and celebrate the music that defined an era.

Here’s what you could win:

A pair of tickets to Nelly: Where The Party At Tour

A night filled with throwback hits, high energy, and great memories

Access to one of metro Detroit’s favorite summer concert venues

The chance to party with fellow fans and feel every beat live

Whether you're rolling with your crew or making it a date night, this is your chance to kick it old school and relive some of the greatest tracks of the 2000s — live, loud, and in person.

Register To Win Below and get ready for a night you won’t forget.