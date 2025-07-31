August’s Festivals & Fireworks Light Up Metro Detroit This Weekend

Does anyone else feel like the year is actively running away from us? How is it already August?

Metro Detroiters, get ready for another weekend bursting with culture and community spirit. If you want to try and experience something new, kick off the first weekend of August with these festivals and celebrations below.

Those are the three things that solidify a summer weekend. Start your weekend in Western Wayne County at Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2025, happening August 1st and 2nd. This sizzling summer staple is all about the soul-soothing blue music (think 'Sinners'), mouth-watering and finger-lickin''' BBQ, and ice-cold beer. What more could you want?

The best part? Admission is absolutely free. Each night ends with something amazing: a spectacular drone show on Friday night presented by Westland Car Care at 10:45 PM and explosive fireworks on Saturday at 10:30 PM, courtesy of LIV Cannabis.

Dearborn Homecoming

In Dearborn, the 44th Annual Homecoming Festival takes over Ford Field Park from August 1st through 3rd. This beloved tradition will give you everything you need and more: carnival rides, local eateries, beer tents, and live music all weekend long, with gates open daily from 12 PM to 10:30 PM.

City of Dearborn Dearborn Homecoming 2025

Plus, the performers are star-studded! Major acts include the Grammy-nominated country soul group, The War & Treaty, on Saturday, and Third Eye Blind rocking the Sunset Stage on Sunday.

Anime Lovers Unite

As an anime lover, this is the way to my heart: an anime convention. Anime lovers and pop culture enthusiasts won't want to miss MiAnime: Michigan Anime Convention, taking place August 2nd and 3rd at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

MiAnime MiAnime 2025

The two-day event celebrates all things anime, manga, cosplay, and gaming, with panels, workshops, voice actor appearances, car showcases, and more. It's family-friendly and free for kids 10 and under.

Bangladeshi Celebration

Meanwhile, in Hamtramck, the Bangladeshi Association of Michigan hosts the 16th annual Bangladeshi Festival on August 2nd and 3rd from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM each night.

16th Bangladeshi American Festival

Experience a rich culture through traditional music and dance, authentic cuisine, handmade crafts, and vibrant community pride at this free festival.