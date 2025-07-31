Miller Lite Celebrates 50 Years By Picking Up The Tab

Multiracial group of young people cheering glass of beer together at brewery pub- Happy friends enjoying summer drinking blonde pint sitting at bar table- Food and beverage concept-Youth culture

Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years with a free beer for you on Friday, August 1st, which also happens to be National Beer Day.

Miller Lite is one of the iconic American beer brands and they're celebrating half a century in style. The milestone also lines up with National Beer Day, so it only makes sense that Miller Lite should celebrate with a beer. On August 1st, starting at 4:50 pm, we will be able to grab a free Miller Lite from participating establishments for a toast to 50 years. The toast will last until 7 pm as the celebration moves through each time zone.

Global Vice President of the Miller Family of Brands, Ann Legan, discussed the significance of the anniversary in a statement. "By giving away 50,000 Miller Lites, we’re toasting to 50 years of great memories – and the many more memories we will make in the next 50 years."

The celebration doesn't just stop at a free beer. You can also register to win some exclusive 50th anniversary swag and a $500 prepaid card. You can sign up to win the prizes from Miller Lite here.

You can find a list of the Metro-Detroit area spots that are participating in the Miller Lite 50th celebration on National Beer Day below.