Miller Lite Celebrates 50 Years By Picking Up The Tab
Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years with a free beer for you on Friday, August 1st, which also happens to be National Beer Day.
Miller Lite is one of the iconic American beer brands and they're celebrating half a century in style. The milestone also lines up with National Beer Day, so it only makes sense that Miller Lite should celebrate with a beer. On August 1st, starting at 4:50 pm, we will be able to grab a free Miller Lite from participating establishments for a toast to 50 years. The toast will last until 7 pm as the celebration moves through each time zone.
Global Vice President of the Miller Family of Brands, Ann Legan, discussed the significance of the anniversary in a statement. "By giving away 50,000 Miller Lites, we’re toasting to 50 years of great memories – and the many more memories we will make in the next 50 years."
The celebration doesn't just stop at a free beer. You can also register to win some exclusive 50th anniversary swag and a $500 prepaid card. You can sign up to win the prizes from Miller Lite here.
You can find a list of the Metro-Detroit area spots that are participating in the Miller Lite 50th celebration on National Beer Day below.
- 3 Nicks Scoreboard in Allen Park
- 3 Nicks Tap Room in Southgate
- Bookies in Detroit
- CJ Mahoney's in Troy
- Coach's Corner in Livonia
- Crow's Nest in Canton
- Duggan's Irish Pub in Royal Oak
- Harry's in Detroit
- Kudos Tap Room in Taylor
- Madhouse in Madison Heights
- New Hudson Inn in New Hudson
- One Under in Livonia
- Renshaw in Clawson
- South Lyon Hotel in South Lyon
- Tin Roof in Detroit