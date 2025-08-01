Detroit Library To Hold Historic Voting Rights Talk on Selma’s Jackson Home

Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown’s Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965. From third left: John Lewis, an undentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 – 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 – 1972) and Fred Shuttlesworth (1922 – 2011). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This August, a free talk at Detroit Public Library Main Branch will tell the story of a small house that changed America. The event marks 60 years since the 1965 Voting Rights Act passed, with a focus on the Jackson Home's trip from Alabama to Michigan.

At The Henry Ford museum, Amber Mitchell is the Curator of Black History. She'll share the story of how workers moved this historical home north to its new spot in Dearborn. By 2026, guests will be able to walk through the house at Greenfield Village.

"The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have," said the late Congressman John Lewis. Lewis faced violence during the brutal "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma.

Before the famous Selma march, this modest home buzzed with activity. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was there, planning with others how to win voting rights for all Americans. Their work turned into action on Alabama streets.

Want to hear the full story? Come to the Main Branch on the 6th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Just grab a spot on Eventbrite first, it's that simple.

Mitchell brings deep knowledge to this talk. She has worked at at Whitney Plantation and the National WWII Museum, and more. Her schooling includes an Indiana University Master's in History and studies at Wayne State University.

