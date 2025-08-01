Detroit Pistons Team up To Give 150 Jordan Shoes To Kids Leaving Detention

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 01: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks rebounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In a joint effort, the Detroit Pistons, Kalasho Education and Youth Services, and Huntington Bank donated 150 Jordan brand shoes and 40 team uniforms. The gifts will go to young people finishing their time at Wayne County Juvenile Detention.

Staff picked these items to mark a new start for kids heading back into the community.

"Oftentimes for these young people, returning to the outside world can be as difficult and challenging as the time spent on the inside," said Warren C. Evans. "That's why it's so important to let them know we believe in their ability to rise above their circumstances."

The project stems from Kalasho Education and Youth Services' work with local youth. This group runs programs to boost success through learning and community work.

Sumaiya Ahmed Sheikh, Executive Director, spoke about the gift's impact. "We believe every young person deserves a chance to feel valued and seen, especially during moments of transition," said Sheikh. "These jerseys and shoes are more than just gear—they're symbols of hope and perseverance."

While at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, kids work on self-improvement and studies. Yet many of them face tough times after release, often missing the basic items they need to start fresh.

This gift adds to the Pistons' ongoing work with city youth. Huntington Bank joined in to back young people and boost their chances for success.