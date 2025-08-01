ContestsEvents
Detroit’s Sidewalk Festival Celebrates 10 Years With Free Art Shows at Eliza Howell Park

The streets buzz with excitement as Detroit’s Sidewalk Festival marks its tenth year and the first time at Eliza Howell Park. Set for August 1-2, this free celebration brings art,…

Kristina Perez

The streets buzz with excitement as Detroit's Sidewalk Festival marks its tenth year and the first time at Eliza Howell Park. Set for August 1-2, this free celebration brings art, shows, and workshops centered on "Wild. Resistance. Rhythm. Story."

"Sidewalk Festival is a space for creative experimentation," said Program Director Augusta Morrison. "(It's) for artists that are exploring new ideas that are rooted in issues of social equity, environmental justice, community, family, love and joy, creating really memorable experiences that are unique to the area."

Friday opens with an opening event, talks, and sneak peeks. The main festival bursts to life Saturday afternoon, running from 2 until 9.

At the heart of the festival, eco-artist Maya Davis leads visitors through rain chain crafting. Her striking work-in-progress, "Water is Witness," stands 15 feet tall. It's an aluminum wonder with marble seats that channels water to feed local plants. The piece speaks to her focus on nature and community bonds.

Wheels meet fashion in "Deck'd Out Runway," where skaters and designers join forces to show off earth-friendly clothes. Local groups A Positive Seed and Fashion Revolution Detroit bring this fresh mix of skating and style to life.

"Probably one of everyone's favorite parts of skateboarding is that no person is exactly the same, and we can express ourselves in different ways," said Executive Director Christiana Smith.

Young people between 6 and 17 can try skating for free. Other activities include wind chime making, woodworking basics, and horsemanship.

The park will host the works of Marcus Elliot and Quinn Faylor. Elliot crafts music inspired by nature, while Faylor weaves abstract pieces through the treetops.

Since 2016, the park has seen big changes thanks to Sidewalk Detroit. Clean trails, new signs, fixed roads, and local plants make this green space shine. These touches turn the park into a true community gathering place.

Join in Friday 6-8 p.m. or Saturday 2-9 p.m at 23701 Fenkell Ave. Check sidewalkfestival.com for times and info.

Detroit
Kristina PerezWriter
