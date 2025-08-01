Gordie Howe Bridge Opening Pushed Back Six Months, Officials Stick To Fall 2025 Goal

Workers installing the final piece connecting the two sides of the Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

Construction of the massive Gordie Howe International Bridge is 98% complete, yet S&P Global's latest findings point to a potential six-month setback.

Chief Relations Officer Heather Grondin weighed in on the timeline, stating "As with any major construction project, at this stage, it is too early to offer a specific opening date for the Gordie Howe International Bridge," said Grondin.

Workers recently marked their progress by removing the towering cranes. Now, attention turns to the border stations where unexpected issues might cause delays. Though relatively few tasks remain, each step counts.

The Canada Border Services Agency staff has started settling into their new space at the port of entry. "Handover of the buildings started in early 2025 with the CBSA receiving access to the facility to start its installation of equipment. CBSA employees have begun to occupy the port of entry buildings," said CBSA officials in an email to CBS News Detroit.

On the Canadian side, work continues at 11 entry structures. Meanwhile, the Michigan Interchange link needs final touches. Fresh paint and signs must go up before cars can cross.

Despite whispers of delays, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority stands by its fall 2025 finishing date. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stays quiet on progress updates, sending inquiries to the Bridge Authority.