This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 1
Aug. 1 is a date that stands out in hip-hop and R&B history. Hip-hop MC Chuck D was born on this day in 1960. He is best known as the frontman of the American hip-hop group Public Enemy, which he formed with Flavor Flav in 1985. In 2013, he was added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group. Also born on this date is the American rapper Coolio, whose 1995 hit, “Gangsta's Paradise,” won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A number of iconic hip-hop and R&B albums were released on this day:
- 2000: Rawkus Records released Harlem rapper Big L's second album, The Big Picture, after his tragic death on Feb. 15, 1999. The album debuted posthumously, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: DMX dropped his sixth album, Year of the Dog… Again. With features from Jadakiss, Styles P, Busta Rhymes, and Amerie, it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the first time one of his albums didn't enter the chart at No. 1.
- 2024: Experimental hip-hop artist JPEGMafia released his fifth album, I Lay Down My Life for You. It reached No. 102 on the Billboard 200 and No. 15 on Billboard's U.S. Independent Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Aug. 1 heralded several culturally significant moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1995: Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan released his debut solo album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 130,000 copies. Rolling Stone ranked it 219th on its 2020 list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”
- 2024: Genesis Owusu won Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP at the 2024 AIR Awards for his sophomore album, Struggler (2023). It had previously swept awards at the 2023 ARIA Music Awards, winning Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release, and Album of the Year.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day is also associated with various controversial events in the industry:
- 2014: Remy Ma was released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women after serving a six-year jail term at the institution. She had been sentenced to eight years in 2008 for shooting and seriously wounding an acquaintance, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, whom she suspected of stealing money from her purse.
- 2015: Organizers of Montreal's Osheaga Festival announced via social media that Queens rapper Action Bronson would not be performing at the event. While they cited “last-minute travel issues” as the reason for the cancellation, many believe that the decision may have been influenced by an online petition that demanded the rapper be removed from the lineup due to concerns about his lyrics.
Aug. 1 marks several memorable moments in music history and holds a special place for many hip-hop and R&B fans. From major award wins to the return of influential artists, the events of this day continue to make an impression on lovers of hip-hop and R&B.