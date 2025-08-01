This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 1

Aug. 1 is a date that stands out in hip-hop and R&B history. Hip-hop MC Chuck D was born on this day in 1960. He is best known as the frontman of the American hip-hop group Public Enemy, which he formed with Flavor Flav in 1985. In 2013, he was added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group. Also born on this date is the American rapper Coolio, whose 1995 hit, “Gangsta's Paradise,” won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards.