Chxrry Drops Gen-Z Anthem ‘Main Character’ With Dazzling Las Vegas Music Video

Formerly known as Chxrry22, Cherry rocks the airwaves with her brand new sexy music video dubbed "Main Character." The slick and sensational video was shot in Las Vegas' 112-degree scorching heat by XO Records/Republic Records.

She joins forces with creative visionary and fashion trailblazer, Mowalola Ogunlesi, the main director of her summer anthem, "Main Character" video. The iconic video is a Gen-Z anthem thanks to its growing influence on TikTokers.

"Main Character" showcases eye-catching but intimate shots of Chxrry in stylish outfits with impressive choreography. The video's successful story takes Mowalola's skills to the next level, given that this is his debut in directing a music video.

Cherry's strong creative energy resonates well with Mowalola's, making their collaboration a streamlined process during the 24-hour video shoot. Their future looks promising, as both look forward to collaborating on their upcoming projects.

“I feel like I'm a bit mentally ill, but sassy, funny, sexy,” said Chxrry, as reported by i-D. “I had to go to somebody who I knew understood that. Me and Mowa, we just get it. I don't have to explain anything.”

She has had a busy schedule involving countless performances on sold-out shows. Not long ago, she delivered an electrifying performance of her "Main Character" hit song at the Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans.