Detroit Hiring & Resource Fairs Coming To Help Residents

The City of Detroit is helping residents out this week with two hiring and resource fairs. The first event happens Friday, August 8th, and is a collaboration with Waste Management….

The City of Detroit is helping residents out this week with two hiring and resource fairs.

The first event happens Friday, August 8th, and is a collaboration with Waste Management. The city and WM are teaming up to hire for more than 50 positions with the two organizations. The hiring fair and resource event will offer more than just jobs. There will also be information and resources for Detroit homeowners.

The event takes place on Friday, August 8, from 9 am to 2 pm at Detroit Edison Public School Academy. If you are not looking for a job, but you are a homeowner in Detroit, you'll also want to check out this event. You will find valuable information about foreclosure prevention, property exemptions, and other helpful resources that can save you time and money.

If you're not able to make it to the fair on the 8th, Detroit At Work is holding another resource fair on August 13th.

You can search all of the available job openings with the City of Detroit here.

You can also find a complete list of career and resource fairs from Detroit at Work here.

Clay Church
