District Detroit Blood Drive Could Score You Tigers, or Wings Tickets

The American Red Cross and The District Detroit are teaming up for the 8th annual blood drive at Little Caesars Arena.

The drive will be held on Thursday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena. The American Red Cross is letting everyone know that blood supplies are dangerously low, especially for type O blood. Just for donating, you can get a pair of Detroit Tigers tickets or Detroit Redwings pre-season tickets while supplies last.

How To Participate In The District Detroit Blood Drive

Here are three easy ways to make an appointment to give blood:

Free A1C testing for prediabetes and diabetes screening will be available, and donors giving between August first and 28th will receive a $15 e-fit card to a merchant of choice. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted while time permits.

The blood drive will take place on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, in Detroit. Free parking is available at the Trinity Health Garage, 165 Sproat Street.