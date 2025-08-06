Win V.I.P tickets to the Ultimate 90s Throwback – I Love the 90’s – Featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, at Arts, Beats & Eats!

Get ready to take it all the way back—105.1 The BOUNCE and the Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is bringing the party with I LOVE THE 90’s, live on Monday, September 1st… and you could win VIP tickets to the show!

This Labor Day Weekend, the energy, the beats, and the unforgettable voices of the '90s will take over Royal Oak in a concert experience that celebrates the best era in music. Featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, this lineup is stacked with artists who defined the decade.

Imagine vibing to “It Takes Two”, “Bust a Move”, “Ice Ice Baby”, and “Gonna Make You Sweat” with a perfect view and exclusive access—not just in the crowd, but in the VIP zone where the music hits different.

Here’s what you could win:

A pair of VIP tickets to I LOVE THE 90’s at Arts, Beats & Eats

Whether you lived it or you just love it, this is your chance to relive the decade that brought us the best in hip hop and R&B. Round up your crew, rock your freshest '90s look, and prepare for a night that delivers wall-to-wall hits.

Don’t miss your shot to catch these legends live—and to do it in VIP style. Let 105.1 The BOUNCE hook you up with a night that’s all about the music, the memories, and the good vibes.

