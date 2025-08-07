Lil Baby Changes Course, Plans August Drop for ‘The Leak$’ Album

Lil Baby sets his sights on August 15 to release his next record, The Leak$. He's ditched the Dominique project, bringing in Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lucki, Veeze, and Skooly instead.

Fresh off his chart-topping success with WHAM in January 2025, which moved 144,000 units, Lil Baby announced the drop of his second record this year. "Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That's a part of the new journey I'm on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I'm gonna be more open to my fans and my audience," he said in a statement, noted in HotNewHipHop.

WHAM made waves as 2025's first hip-hop chart-topper. The album featured several notable collaborations that ended up creating chart-topping hits. Young Thug marked his post-release comeback with "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," while Travis Scott added fire to "Stuff." 21 Savage brought his signature style to "Outfit."

Dominique was originally set to drop earlier this year. "I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs," the Atlanta rapper wrote on social media back in January, teasing a February release date. "See yall Again in a couple weeks "Dominique" The Album 2-?-25," he wrote at the time.

The switch to The Leak$ came after murder accusations from his hometown authorities. The police claimed that two Atlanta teens lost their lives in a fatal shooting during his music video shoot. While there's no evidence to prove a direct correlation between the two incidents, this pushed Dominique back by two months.

Word spread about the new release through Lil Baby's social channels. A simple whiteboard shot showed the new title. Later, an Instagram photo set nailed down the August release date, with the caption, "8.15.25."

Since his 2022 release "It's Only Me," fans have waited for more. His sharp verses and raw talent caught ears from the start.

Between projects, he's stayed busy. His voice stands out on Metro Boomin's "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" and adds punch to Jessie Murph's "Sex Hysteria." Now he's taking WHAM on tour with BigXthaPlug, Pluto, and Loe Shimmy.

He'll kick off the European leg in Germany this September, with stops in Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and the UK. Australia and New Zealand fans will see him perform in October.