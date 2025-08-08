Cash Money Records Founder Teams Up With DJ Akademiks for Documentary

The music world buzzed when Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman shared plans for a documentary. He picked media figure DJ Akademiks to tell the story during an online chat.

"We gotta do it like it's a whole documentary. We can't just do a sit-down interview," said Akademiks to Birdman in a livestream caught in The Jasmine Brand's Instagram post.

The music mogul shot back: "I want you to capture a moment. We can do it like a documentary. I don't want to do the normal interview sh*t. That's a good idea. It's way bigger than that... I can't do it with nobody but you Ak."

Started in 1991 by Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams, the label struck gold with its first wave of stars. Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. put the company on the map with their raw talent and street appeal.

Success kept building. When Drake and Nicki Minaj signed on, things went into overdrive. Money flowed too — Birdman told Nick Cannon the label paid artists a whopping $2 billion.

This news drops as the label marks 30 years in music. Fresh off a Hot Boys reunion at Lil Weezyana Fest last November in New Orleans, they're now prepping for a tour. The timing couldn't be better for a deep dive into their story.

Social media lit up with mixed takes. Some questioned if Akademiks was the right pick to lead such an important project. "Cash Money should do a documentary but find someone other than Akademics, one fan stated bluntly in the Instagram comments.

Others couldn't wait to see the label's wild ride unfold on screen, with takes like: "Since he doesn't know how far back Birdman been effing over artists before making it nationally, he fits what Birdman wants to be portrayed."

The label has not confirmed any dates yet for filming or release. While the live chat stuck to big ideas instead of nailing down details for the documentary, fans are still eager to see how this hip-hop tale will be told.